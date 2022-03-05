Iowa Edged out by Grand Rapids, Fall 3-0

March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Iowa Wild (22-22-3-3; 50 pts.) were defeated by the Grand Rapids Griffins (23-21-5-2; 53 pts.) by a score of 3-0 at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Mar. 5. Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre made 24 saves in the loss.

Despite combining for 27 shots in the first period, the Wild and the Griffins returned to their respective locker rooms for the first intermission tied 0-0. Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 15-12 in the first stanza.

After McIntyre made a save on a Griffins shot from the right circle, Grand Rapids forward Chase Pearson scored off the subsequent rebound chance to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead at 4:47 of the second period.

Grand Rapids was the only team to break through in the second period and they held a 1-0 lead over Iowa after two periods. Although the Griffins led on the scoreboard, Iowa maintained control of the lead in shots, 26-19. Shots in the second period were 11-7 in favor of Iowa.

Griffins forward Taro Hirose beat McIntyre from the high slot at 7:15 of the third period to extend Grand Rapids' lead to 2-0.

The Wild pulled McIntyre at 18:30 of the third period for the extra attacker. At 18:48 of the third period, Griffins forward Alexis D'Aoust scored a power play goal on the empty net to make the score 3-0 in favor of Grand Rapids.

Despite a strong effort in the third period, the Wild could not solve Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom (35 saves) as he secured a 3-0 shutout win for Grand Rapids. Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 9-8 in the third period and 35-27 overall.

Iowa was 0-for-5 and the Griffins were 1-for-3 on the power play on the night.

Next on the docket for the Wild, a trip to Chicago for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Wolves on Mar. 6 at 3:00 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.