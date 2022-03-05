Frk's OT Goal Sends Reign over Henderson

Martin Frk scored in overtime for the second straight game, giving the Ontario Reign (31-10-3-3) a 3-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (23-18-3-1) in the opener of a two-game weekend series Friday night at Toyota Arena. Ontario forward Lias Andersson, who is on a conditioning loan from the LA Kings, scored twice for the second consecutive contest helping lead the Reign to victory.

It was also another multi-assist night for forward TJ Tynan, who earned helpers on both Andersson goals to increase his league-leading totals to 57 assists and 68 points. Goaltender Matt Villalta stopped 31 shots and picked up an assist on Frk's overtime winner to earn his 20th win of the 2021-22 campaign.

Andersson got the Reign in front with a power play goal at 13:53 of the first, batting a rebound out of the air and into the net to make it 1-0 Ontario. Assists on the play went to Tynan and defender Jordan Spence, who recorded a point for the 11th straight home game.

Ontario extended the lead to 2-0 at 8:52 of the second when Andersson netted his second power play marker of the game on a rebound from the right side of the net. The initial shot came from forward Gabriel Vilardi at the front of the net, while Tynan added the second helper on the strike.

The score remained 2-0 until late in the third period when Henderson came storming back, scoring twice with their net empty at the other end of the ice. First, during a power play chance and a 6-on-4 opportunity, Ben Jones cut the lead to 2-1 with 3:10 left on the clock. Then Gage Quinney evened the game with 1:21 to play in the final frame, forcing overtime.

Both clubs had chances in the extra session, but it was Villalta who started the play on the winner, making a save before controlling the puck and sending it up the ice as quickly as he could. A quick tip by Samuel Fagemo set up Frk, who was at the end of his shift, for the blast past Henderson goaltender Logan Thompson.

Frk's strike came with just 27 seconds remaining in overtime and was his 29th of the season, as well as his fifth straight game with a goal. The attacker has also found the back of the net in seven of his last eight contests and has six game-winners for Ontario this season, three of which have come in overtime.

Thompson stopped 23 shots for the Silver Knights in a losing effort, who finished 1-for-5 on the power play. With the two man-advantage tallies by Andersson, the Reign ended at 2-for-5.

Chris Hajt

On tonight's game being the opposite formula from Wednesday's contest

We'll definitely take the two points. You have a two goal lead but at the end of the game you're able to get two points, it was a different story, but you have to learn how to close it out. We stuck with it and Matty V made some big saves and played really well all game. He made some big saves in overtime and then Frky did his thing. It's nice to get the two points and I'm looking forward to tomorrow.

On if it was good for Villalta to factor into that overtime winner

For sure. He made so many big saves and to be able to move on, park it, and make the next play is so important at any position. On the importance of Andersson's familiarity with the rest of the Reign team.

On Christian Kasastul's recent play

He plays hard. He's a physical player and a likeable guy. He puts it all out there when we need it. He's had some really nice games for us this year, and that's good for him.

On what the team will do to prepare for such a quick turnaround to tomorrow's game?

Well I think we need to have more of a shot mentality. Shooting allows you to have more time in the offensive zone and second, third, and fourth opportunities, so we're definitely looking for more of that. We have to get our rest and our nutrition, and then park it. It's the midnight rule. We're excited for the win, we're happy, but we have to prepare and get ready for the next game.

Martin Frk

On the team's strategy in overtime

You want to have the puck as much as you can. It's not fun when you have the chase it the whole overtime. I was out there for a while. I was getting really tired and I saw them going toward our night and I didn't want to get a minus if they scored, so I might as well stay on. Luckily Matty stopped it and gave it to me. I think I was barely skating up the ice and was lucky to put it in. I'm happy for that and obviously it's a great two wins for us. We just need to learn to end the game being up 2-0. You want to do it for Matty and also for ourselves.

On what's it like playing with TJ Tynan and both having great seasons

I've played against him since I was probably 22 and I used to hate him, so it's a treat to play with him now. He's just a really good hockey player, to be honest. He'll find you when you're open. He's more of a passer than a shooter. Its fun to watch him because he does a lot of things right and that's why he's always at the top of the scoring list.

On Matt Villalta getting involved in the game-winning goal

He needs to make a big stop and we need to have one good shot to put it in, and he did that. He's playing amazing and he's one of the best goalies in the league. It's great to have him. He wins us big games and he did that again today. I'm more than happy he got an apple [on the goal] and he was happy we got the win.

TJ Tynan

The Reign and Silver Knights complete their weekend series in Ontario on Saturday night at Toyota Arena at 6 p.m. PST.

