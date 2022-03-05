Toronto Marlies Head to Cleveland for Back-To-Back
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies visit the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night for the first of two straight games in Cleveland.
The two teams last met in Toronto on November 27th, when the Marlies won 4-3 in overtime. The two teams have split the season series so far, winning two games each. Three of the first four meetings have been decided in overtime or a shootout.
Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Joseph Duszak who is currently on a nine-game point streak, and Brett Seney who sits just one point shy of 40 on the season. On the Monsters side, Brendan Gaunce leads the team with 28 points.
Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
