Ustimenko Reassigned to Reading
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that goalie Kirill Ustimenko has been reassigned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL by the Philadelphia Flyers.
Ustimenko, 23, has gone 1-3-2, 2.39, .917 with the Phantoms this season. On February 23 he racked up 30 saves at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 3-2 shootoout victory over the Penguins for his first AHL win of the season which was also his first in the AHL in a little over two years.
The Flyers' Round 3 selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft has gone 8-6-3, 2.71, .916 in 18 games with Reading this year.
The Phantoms conclude their three-game homestand tonight against the Charlotte Checkers and then have a Tuesday night road game at the Hershey Bears.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Kirill Ustimenko
