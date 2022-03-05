Eagles Explode for Seven Goals in 7-4 Win over San Diego

March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - Colorado forward Dylan Sikura netted two goals, while five other Eagles skater found the back of the net, as Colorado defeated the San Diego Gulls, 7-4 on Friday. Colorado scored a pair of goals on the power play and added an empty-netter in the victory. Goaltender Hunter Miska earned the win in net, turning aside 16 of the 20 shots he faced in the contest.

An early power play would vault the Gulls into the lead, as forward Danny O'Regan buried a wrister from the circle to give San Diego a 1-0 edge just 2:05 into the contest.

The Eagles would answer back when Sikura snagged a rebound at the side of the crease and snapped it past Gulls goalie Lukas Dostal to tie the game at 1-1 at the 9:46 mark of the first period.

Colorado would claim its first lead of the game via the power play, as forward Kiefer Sherwood hammered a shot from the right-wing circle that would light the lamp and put the Eagles on top, 2-1 with 4:21 remaining in the opening frame.

A San Diego power play late in the period would backfire when Colorado forward Ryan Wagner darted down the left-wing on a breakaway before beating Dostal with a wrister from the left-wing circle to extend the Eagles lead to 3-1 at the 19:34 mark. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Gulls, 11-6 in the opening 20 minutes and would take the 3-1 advantage into the first intermission.

The Eagles would come out of the gates hot to begin the second period, as defenseman Justin Barron buried a wrister from the right-wing circle to push Colorado's advantage to 4-1 just 1:15 into the middle frame. The tally would also signal the end of the night for Dostal, who would give way to Olle Eriksson Ek in net for the duration.

Minutes later, Eagles forward Andreas Wingerli would capitalize on a Gulls turnover when he flew down the left-wing boards before cutting to the top of the crease and sliding the puck past Eriksson Ek to put Colorado on top 5-1 at the 8:19 mark of the period.

After San Diego forward Brayden Tracey was hit with a five-minute major for boarding, the Eagles would strike, as defenseman Jacob MacDonald blasted home a wrister from the left-wing circle to stretch Colorado's lead to 6-1 with 9:16 left in the middle frame.

Still on the man-advantage, the Eagles would serve up a costly turnover when Gulls forward Buddy Robinson beat Miska on a breakaway to cut the deficit to 6-2 at the 11:45 mark of the period.

Another Colorado turnover would spring a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush, which San Diego forward Bryce Kindopp would tuck home to trim the Eagles advantage to 6-3 with 7:20 remaining in the period. Colorado would close out the second stanza and carry that three-goal advantage into the second intermission.

The Gulls would build on the momentum in the third period, as forward Jacob Perreault would light the lamp with a one-timer from the bottom of the left-wing circle to slice the deficit to 6-4 just 1:22 into the final frame.

The Eagles would respond when Sikura took advantage of Eriksson Ek scrambling back into his crease by flipping the puck into the back of the net from the slot to put the Eagles on top, 7-4 with 4:40 left in the contest.

Colorado had 13 different players register a point, including four multi-point efforts, with Sherwood leading the way with a goal and two assists. The Eagles outshot San Diego 30-20, as Colorado finished the night 2-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, March 5th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.