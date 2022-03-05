Hogs and Moose Meet for Rematch Today

Winnipeg, MB- The Rockford IceHogs and Manitoba Moose meet again for the second time this week for a matchup at Canada Life Centre today at 2:00 p.m. This is the third of eight meetings this season between the two clubs.

Bouncing Back

Thursday's 7-2 loss against Manitoba was the most goals the IceHogs have given up this season. Prior to Thursday Rockford allowed six goals against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Dec. 4. But with six matchups left in the season series with the Moose, Rockford has more than enough time to bounce back and try to win the series.

Hardman and Mitchell Start March Strong

During the month of February, IceHogs forward Mike Hardman and defenseman Ian Mitchell led the way for Rockford. After missing four games with an ankle injury, Hardman captured his first multi-goal game of the season on Feb. 26 against the Texas Stars. Mitchell recorded five goals and six assists during the month and is tied for first among AHL defensemen with four power-play goals and three game-winning goals. Mitchell also ranks first with two shootout-winning goals.

Both players continued to tack on the points in the first matchup of March. Despite Thursday night's 7-2 loss for the IceHogs, Hardman scored for the third game in a row and now has eight goals in his last ten games, while Mitchell had an assist on Thursday for his tenth point in his last ten games.

MARCHing into a Busy Month

The IceHogs wrapped up a busy 12-game month of February and now head into an 11-game month of March. The IceHogs went 6-6-0 in February and featured a season-high, four-game winning streak from Feb. 11-16. Defenseman Ian Mitchell led the scoring attack in the month with 11 points (5G, 5A) in 12 games with Hardman sitting a close second with his 10-point month. Rockford comes into tonight sitting in fourth place in the Central Division with a .511 winning percentage.

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

Full Rosters & Media Notes

After today's matchup Rockford returns to the states but continues on with road matchups starting with a stop in Milwaukee on Friday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. From there the IceHogs will head to Cleveland to take on the Monsters on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m. The next IceHogs home game won't come until Saturday, March 19 when Rockford takes on Grand Rapids at 6:00 p.m.

Listen to action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 22-21-3-1 (4th in Central Division)

Manitoba: 28-17-2-1 (2nd in Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home in Bold):

Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba: 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba 7-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba

Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba

Fri., Apr. 15 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba

IceHogs vs. Moose 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

19-21-3-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Mark Morrison (1st season with Moose)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Manitoba: Winnipeg Jets

