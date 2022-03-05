Damiani Scores Early, But Wolves Edge Stars
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
ROSEMONT, IL - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, outshot the Chicago Wolves 31-22 Saturday, but the Wolves scored once in the second period and once in the third to steal the win 2-1 at Allstate Arena.
Texas received two early first period power plays and couldn't convert, but shortly after the second power play ended, Riley Damiani cleaned up a loose puck out of a scramble and beat Pyotr Kochetkov to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, the Wolves received a two-minute 5-on-3 man-advantage, but Texas managed to kill off the penalties to maintain their lead heading into the first break.
The Wolves evened the score just 2:49 into the middle period as David Gust found a rebound in the left circle and snapped a shot past Matt Jurusik. Texas finished the frame with a 22-16 shots advantage through 40 minutes, and the teams remained tied 1-1.
Midway through the third period, Stefan Noesen redirected a point shot past Jurusik to put Chicago in front for good. The goal was Noesen's 30th of the season, which is tied for the league lead. Jurusik stopped 20 of 22 shots, but Kochetkov turned away 30 of 31 to lead the Wolves to victory.
The Stars became just the seventh team to outshoot the Wolves in a game this season, but Texas finished its season-long seven-game road trip 3-3-0-1.
The Stars return home to face the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The games were originally scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, but were postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols affecting both teams.
BOX SCORE
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Pyotr Kochetkov (CHI)
Stefan Noesen (CHI)
David Gust (CHI)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars center Josh Melnick (right) vs. the Chicago Wolves
(Chicago Wolves)
