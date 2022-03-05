Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:30 p.m.

March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hartford, CT) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. from the XL Center. The Wolf Pack are the NHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

Hershey Bears (26-20-4-3) at Hartford Wolf Pack (25-16-5-2)

March 5, 2022 | 7:30 P.M. | Game #54 | XL Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (#49), Terry Koharski (#10)

Linespersons: Kenneth Gates (#91), John Rey (#16)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears were in action last night at Springfield, and despite a late rally to force overtime, Hershey was defeated by the Thunderbirds, 4-3. Sam Anas opened the scoring for the T-Birds in the first period, but Garrett Pilon tied the game for Hershey just 2:15 into the second stanza. Longtime NHL'er James Neal gave the T-Birds a 2-1 lead late in the middle frame, and then struck for a 5-on-3 power play goal to make it 3-1 in the third period. That score remained until there was just 1:10 left. With Hershey's goaltender pulled for an extra skater, Cody Franson scored from the center point off a faceoff to make it 3-2. Franson struck again with just 12 seconds remaining to tie the game, 3-3, and force overtime. In the extra session, Neal completed a hat trick just 20 seconds into overtime to give the Thunderbirds the win. The Wolf Pack were last in action on Wednesday, falling on home ice to the Belleville Senators, 3-2 in overtime. Anthony Greco had two goals for Hartford in the loss.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between Hershey and Harford with the Bears holding a 1-2-0-1 record. The previous three games of the season series have been played at GIANT Center with the Bears winning on Teddy Bear Toss night on Jan. 22, 5-0, thanks to a hat trick from current Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. Since then, Hartford has won the last two meetings, including claiming a 3-2 shootout win in the last head-to-head matchup on Feb. 2. Hershey's Shane Gersich has four points (1g, 3a) in the four games versus Harford this season while the Wolf Pack's Tanner Fritz has posted four points (2g, 2a) as well. Over the last five years, the Bears are 8-2-0-0 at XL Center, but the previous meeting on Nov. 20, 2021 was a 7-3 win for the Wolf Pack.

CLUTCH CODY:

Defender Cody Franson scored a pair of goals last night to take Hershey from a 3-1 deficit with 70 seconds to play, to a 3-3 tie with just 12 seconds on the clock. For Franson, it was the sixth time in his AHL career he's scored a pair of goals, and the first time he accomplished this feat since Mar. 6, 2021 when he had two goals and an assist with the Rockford IceHogs in a 3-2 win over Iowa. Franson enters tonight's game leading Hershey's blue liners in points with 27 (7g, 20a). He is just two goals from 100 in his professional career.

BOBBY'S BACK:

Defender Bobby Nardella returned to the lineup last night for the Chocolate and White, dressing for the first time since Jan. 7. Nardella was sidelined by a lower-body injury and missed 23 games. He returned in a big way, assisting on a pair of goals to collect his fourth multipoint game of the season. The third-year pro has 13 points (4g, 9a) in 21 games this season.

BIG GUNS GONE:

Both teams will be without its top goal scorer in tonight's game. Hartford's Jonny Brodzinski has scored four times this year versus Hershey and leads the Wolf Pack with 18 markers this season, but he's currently on recall to the NHL's New York Rangers. Hershey's Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had three goals versus the Wolf Pack this season and led Hershey with 16 goals, but he won't be in the lineup tonight as he was recalled by the Washington Capitals yesterday. Joe Snively also had two goals versus Hartford and posted 15 tallies for Hershey, but he's currently on injured reserve with the Capitals.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.