Providence Bruins Move to First Place in Atlantic Division with 5-1 Win over Springfield Thunderbirds

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Jack Studnicka recorded four points, Chris Wagner scored two goals, and Kyle Keyser made 26 saves on 27 shots as the Providence Bruins took down the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-1, on Saturday night. With the win, the P-Bruins jumped Springfield in the Atlantic Division standings and claimed first place.

Providence scored one power-play goal and went four-for-four on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored his eighth goal of the season and added three assists for his second career four-point game. Studnicka has scored a goal in five straight games at MassMutual Center and has recorded 15 points (9G, 6A) in 10 career games in Springfield. He has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last three games.

- Chris Wagner scored two goals for his first multi- point game of the season. He has three points (2G, 1A) in his last two games.

- Cameron Hughes scored a goal and extended his point streak to six games. He has recorded 11 points (3G, 8A) during that span.

- Joona Koppanen recorded an assist and extended his point streak to five games. He has scored three goals and added two assists during that span.

- Tyler Lewington recorded an assist for the third straight game and Victor Berglund picked up a helper for the second consecutive game.

- Zach Senyshyn picked up an assist and has three points (2G, 1A) in his last two games.

- Justin Brazeau, Blake Hillman, and Oskar Steen each recorded one assist.

- Eduards Tralmaks scored his 10th goal of the season. He has recorded 20 points (10G, 10A) in 33 games this season with a plus-18 rating.

- Kyle Keyser picked up his second consecutive win with 26 saves on 27 shots against.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins on Sunday, March 6 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

PROVIDENCE 46 58 (.630)

SPRINGFIELD 52 65 (.625)

HARTFORD 49 59 (.602)

CHARLOTTE 53 61 (.575)

HERSHEY 54 59 (.546)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 52 52 (.500)

BRIDGEPORT 53 51 (.481)

LEHIGH VALLEY 51 46 (.451)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 1 1 3 5

SPRINGFIELD 0 1 0 1

