Henderson Falls in OT, 3-2, to Ontario

March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Ontario Reign on Friday night in OT at Toyota Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Ontario opened up the scoring when Lias Andersson scored on a powerplay advantage. Andersson scored on another powerplay for Ontario in the second frame to score the second goal of the night. Sven Baertschi put Henderson on the board late in the third period with a powerplay goal. With goaltender Logan Thompson on the bench, Gage Quinney scored a goal and tied the contest in the final minutes of regulation. Martin Frk scored the overtime winning goal with just 27-seconds remaining. Ontario defeated Henderson, 3-2.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return on March 5 at 6 p.m. PT at Toyota Arena to face off against the Ontario Reign. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.