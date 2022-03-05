Henderson Falls in OT, 3-2, to Ontario
March 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Ontario Reign on Friday night in OT at Toyota Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Ontario opened up the scoring when Lias Andersson scored on a powerplay advantage. Andersson scored on another powerplay for Ontario in the second frame to score the second goal of the night. Sven Baertschi put Henderson on the board late in the third period with a powerplay goal. With goaltender Logan Thompson on the bench, Gage Quinney scored a goal and tied the contest in the final minutes of regulation. Martin Frk scored the overtime winning goal with just 27-seconds remaining. Ontario defeated Henderson, 3-2.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights return on March 5 at 6 p.m. PT at Toyota Arena to face off against the Ontario Reign. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2022
- Hogs and Moose Meet for Rematch Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Falls in OT, 3-2, to Ontario - Henderson Silver Knights
- Frk's OT Goal Sends Reign over Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Seven Colorado Goals Doom Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Fall Friday in OT, 2-1 - Stockton Heat
- Eagles Explode for Seven Goals in 7-4 Win over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Falls in OT, 3-2, to Ontario
- Series Preview vs. Ontario: March 4 & 5
- The Road Ahead: February 28
- Henderson Shutout by San Diego, 4-0
- Silver Knights Topped, 5-2, by Gulls