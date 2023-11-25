Utah Grizzlies Acquire Adam Berg in Trade with Cincinnati

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Adam Berg in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones for future considerations.

Berg appeared in 8 games with Cincinnati this season and had 1 goal and 1 assist. Last season Berg played in 19 games with Cincinnati and had 4 goals, 2 assists and a +4 rating. Berg had 2 goals in 11 games in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Last season Berg played in 3 games vs Utah and had 1 goal and 1 assist.

Prior to his professional career he played at Brock University from 2018-2023. His best season came as a senior in the 2022-23 season where he scored 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. Berg also played in the WHL with Regina and Edmonton and in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the 2017-18 season.

