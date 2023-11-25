Utah Grizzlies Acquire Adam Berg in Trade with Cincinnati
November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Adam Berg in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones for future considerations.
Berg appeared in 8 games with Cincinnati this season and had 1 goal and 1 assist. Last season Berg played in 19 games with Cincinnati and had 4 goals, 2 assists and a +4 rating. Berg had 2 goals in 11 games in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Last season Berg played in 3 games vs Utah and had 1 goal and 1 assist.
Prior to his professional career he played at Brock University from 2018-2023. His best season came as a senior in the 2022-23 season where he scored 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. Berg also played in the WHL with Regina and Edmonton and in the BCHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the 2017-18 season.
Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Images from this story
|
Adam Berg with the Cincinnati Cyclones
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2023
- Tyson Helgesen Returns to Rush Lineup - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - November 25 - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Acquire Adam Berg in Trade with Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: November 25 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Get Back On Track, Defeat Ghost Pirates, 7-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- KC Mavericks Continue Hot Start, Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Six Different Gladiators Score in Rout of Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Acquire Josh Thrower from Norfolk and Trade Cole Fraser to Cincinnati - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Take a Two-Game Winning Streak into Tonight's Game - Allen Americans
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Complete Amazing Comeback - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.