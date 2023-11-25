A.J. White Records his Second Hat Trick of the Season as Steelheads Extend Win Streak to Seven Games

November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (14-2-0-0, 28pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (6-10-1-0, 13pts)by a final score of 6-3 Saturday night at The Monument Arena in front of a crowd of 3,426. Idaho will welcome the Newfoundland Growlers to Boise next week for a three-game series next week: Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Despite outshooting the Rush 21-8 in the first period Idaho trailed 1-0 after the first as Kelti Jeri-Leon (3rd) scored 4:33 into the game on a rebound after an initial point shot that was wide off the back boards.

Idaho would score three goals in the second period, including two from A.J. White, in the second period as the game was tied at 3-3 after 40 minutes of play. Jade Miller (2nd) capitalized 3:29 into the period off an initial point shot off the backboards from Cody Haiskanen. Miller found the rebound on the near post and slammed it home tying the game at 1-1. 44 seconds later Keanu Yammamoto gave the Rush back the lead. Just 2:06 after that, White (7th) was setup in the high slot by Jack Becker. White wasted no time and blasted one upstairs tying the game at 2-2. Alex Aleardi (6th) gave the Rush a 3-2 lead 3:03 later. Idaho went on their second power-play of the night at 14:26 of the second period and White (8th) cashed in 17 seconds to tie the score at 3-3. Zane Franklin fed Seamus Donohue at the top of the right circle. From there Donohue slid the puck to White at the top of the crease where he corralled on his forehand and then pulled to his backhand sliding it past the left leg of Murphy.

Jack Becker (6th) gave Idaho their first lead of the game 7:01 into the third period to make it 4-3. From the neutral zone Colton Kehler dumped the puck into the near corner. Franklin won a puck battle in the corner as the puck hopped out to Becker in front of the net where he beat Murphy far side. At 12:59 Miller won a face-off back to Franklin (6th) at the top of the left circle where he quickly let a shot go into the top left corner to make it 5-3. White (9th) would cap off his second hat trick of the season with eight seconds left to seal the 6-3 win.

Jared Moe made a career high 30 saves on 33 shots in his pro debut while Connor Murphy turned aside 39 of 44 shots he faced in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) A.J. White (3-0-3, +2, 6 shots)

2) Jack Becker (1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)

3) Charles Martin (RC)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-2 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-1.

- Idaho outshot Rapid City 45-33.

- Idaho is 59-25-5 all-time vs. Rapid City and 30-15-2 in South Dakota.

- Willie Knierim (IR), Ben Zloty (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), and Janis Svanenbergs (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- A.J. White tallied his second hat trick of the season ... he led all skaters with six shots on goal.

- Jade Miller, Zane Franklin, and Jack Becker each scored a goal and recorded an assist.

- Patrick Kudla, Cody Haiskanen, and Seamus Donohue each registered an assist.

