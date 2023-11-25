Oilers Top Americans in Overtime to Flip Script on Teddy Bear Toss
November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, secured an overtime victory 6-5 against the Allen Americans in front of 12,389 spectators on Teddy Bear Toss Night, benefiting the Salvation Army, on Saturday night.
Kris Myllari opened the scoring after closing the game with an overtime, game-winning goal last night 7:03 into the action, sliding a pass at the lip of the crease past Kristian Stead to put Allen up 1-0. Eddie Matsushima scored his sixth of the season to bring the Teddy Bears down, finishing a feed from Yaroslav Yevdokimov 10:39 into the opening frame. Jordan-Ty Fournier netted his second of the season to put the Americans up 2-1 heading into the first break.
Tyler Poulsen wasted no time tying the game against his former squad, ripping a power-play goal past Chase Perry 3:45 into the second period. Kyle Crnkovic put the Oilers up 3-2 1:32 before the mid-way mark of the game, rifling the puck through Chase Perry's five hole on a breakaway. Carson Focht added to Tulsa's lead 2:21 later, guiding a two-on-one feed from Crnkovic, setting the score 4-2 in Tulsa's favor. Spencer Asuchak pulled Allen within one with 4:40 left in the second after taking advantage of a deep Tulsa turnover.
Matt Marcinew leveled the contest 4-4 5:53 into the third period. Matsushima netted his second of the night, a dogged, driving effort toward the cage to put Tulsa up 5-4 with 7:36 left in regulation. Colby McAuley netted his third of the week 1:22 later, eventually forcing overtime.
Poulsen called game with his second of the contest, a forehand rip from the right-wing circle set up by Crnkovic to give the Oilers their first overtime victory of the season 4:58 into the bonus period.
Highlights:
- Tyler Poulsen's two goals give the forward six goals in his last six games.
- Kristian Stead has collected points (2-0-1-0) in all three of his Oilers starts
- Yaroslav Yevdokimov has six points (1G, 5A) in his last three outings
- Eddie Matsushima recorded his fourth three-point (2G,1A) game of the season
- Kyle Crnkovic produced the first three-point (1G, 2A) outing of his pro career
- Tulsa won its first overtime game of the season, with all three qualifying games coming against Allen at the BOK Center
- Carson Focht's goal gives the forward three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games
- Tyler Poulsen tied his career high with four points (2G, 2A)
- Kylor Wall recorded his first point of the season
- Jarod Hilderman recorded his first assist since coming off injured reserve on Nov. 22
The Oilers finish the week with the first meeting of the 2023-24 season against their longest-standing rivals, the Wichita Thunder, at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. As always, Sunday is a Sunday Family Funday, including a Griffin Media Postgame Skate with the team.
