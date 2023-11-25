Wichita Snaps Losing Skid with Win at Kansas City

November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrates win

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrates win(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita snapped a four-game losing skid on Saturday night, claiming a 6-4 victory against Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Peter Bates led the way with four points while Ethan Roswell and Michal Stinil each had two goals. Beck Warm claimed his third win of the year, making 23 saves.

Jacob Hayhurst got things started at 14:59 to make it 1-0. Cade Borchardt lifted a puck out into the neutral zone. Hayhurst stole it from a Thunder defenseman, came in on a two-on-one and beat Warm for his seventh of the year.

Wichita answered quickly as Roswell tied it just 33 seconds later. Bates won a battle behind the net and slid a pass to Stinil. He found Roswell in between the circles and he fired it home for his first ECHL goal.

In the second, the two teams combined for five goals. Stinil gave the Thunder a 2-1 advantage at 6:15 when he hammered a one-timer from the left circle on the power play for his seventh of the season.

Roswell recorded his second of the contest at 10:18 to make it 3-1. He fired a wrist shot from the right circle that was possibly tipped on the way by and gave Wichita a two-goal lead.

Kansas City scored twice in 36 seconds to tie the game. Luke Santerno put home a rebound at 10:53 to cut the lead to 3-2. Patrick Curry tied it at 11:29, recording his fifth of the season.

With eight seconds to go in the frame, Bates intercepted a clearing attempt in the slot and fired a wrist shot off the right post past Dillon Kelley to make it 4-3.

Jake Jaremko tied it early in the third with a controversial marker at 1:07. Curry was near the front of the net, caught Warm in the crease and allowed Jaremko to come through and score his fourth of the year.

Stinil gave Wichita the lead for good at 12:48. He let a shot go from the right circle that Kelley initially stopped. He wasn't able to clench the rebound and it got past him to make it 5-4.

Kansas City lifted Kelley for the extra attacker, but Jake Wahlin found an empty-net to make it 6-4.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder earned their first win in the season-series against the Mavericks. Bates finished with a goal and three assists, which is a new season-high for points in a game by a Thunder player this season. Stinil had two goals and an assist. Roswell had two markers, which is his first two in a Thunder uniform. Wahlin tallied a goal and an assist.

Wichita closes a three-in-three tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.

Images from this story

