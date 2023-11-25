Arvanitis Backstops Mariners to First Home Win

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners delivered their first home victory of the 2023-2024 season on Saturday night, defeating the Reading Royals, 3-1 at the Cross Insurance Arena. Brad Arvanitis collected his second consecutive win, stopping 34 of 35 shots. Three different Mariners found the net to supply the offense.

A goal within the first minute got the Mariners off to the early lead. Just 28 seconds into the game, Gabe Guertler set up Brooklyn Kalmikov on a short side backhander that squeezed through the arm of Royals netminder Will Cranley. The remainder of the period was full of scoring chances, with 24 combined shots, but it remained 1-0 through the first 20 minutes.

The only goal of the middle frame came on the power play from Maine's Ethan Keppen at 13:19. Alex Kile sent the puck to the front of the net and after Adan Mechura tipped it on goal, Keppen pounded home the rebound to double the Mariners lead.

Arvanitis and the Mariners defense continued to hold the Royals off the board and a long range empty net goal by Gabriel Chicoine extended the lead to 3-0 with just under three minutes to play. Arvanitis would have his shutout bid spoiled when Mason Millman blasted home a power play goal at 19:40 to finally get Reading on the board.

The Mariners (5-8-0) continue their homestand next weekend with games against the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday and Saturday night.

