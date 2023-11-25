Railers Sweep Thunder with 4-2 Win

Glens Falls, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (7-6-2-1, 17pts) took down the Adirondack Thunder (7-4-2-0, 16pts) on Saturday night by the final score of 4-2 in front of a crowd of 4,297 at Cool Insuring Arena. The Railers are back at home against the Kansas City Mavericks this Wednesday, November 29th at 10:05 a.m. ET.

Neither team scored in the first period as Tristan Lennox was excellent in net for Worcester in the first. He made 15 saves on 15 shots to open the game. Scoring opened in the second as Worcester's Anthony Callin (1-0-1) put Worcester ahead 1-0. Adirondack responded with two straight goals from Travis Broughman (1-0-1) and Yushiroh Hirano (1-0-1) to give the Thunder the 2-1 lead heading into the third. Worcester scored three unanswered in the third from Ashton Calder (1-0-1), Jake Pivonka (1-1-2), and Zach White (1-0-1) to seal the win and the weekend sweep, 4-2.

Both goalies were solid in the first period for Worcester and Adirondack as Tristan Lennox turned away 15 shots for the Railers, while Jeremy Brodeur made 7 saves for the Thunder. Two of Lennox's saves came in the dying seconds of the first as the Thunder headed down ice on an odd-man rush. Lennox sprawled across the ice and denied Trvis Broughman with an outstretched right leg to keep the game level going into the second.

Anthony Callin (4th) unleashed a perfect wrist shot from atop the right circle on a spinning feed from Todd Goehring to give the Railers the first goal of the game. Both Callin and Goehring now have points in four straight games. The Thunder struck back with two straight goals to wrap up the second. Travis Broughman (2nd) picked up a Grant Jozefek rebound and deked around Lennox to tie the game 1-1. Four minutes later, Yushiroh Hirano (6th) scored on the power play in his third straight game, putting the Thunder ahead 2-1 going into the third.

Ashton Calder (8th) extended his team lead in goals thanks to a great forecheck from Worcester. Keeghan Howdeshell and Jake Pivonka forced the Thunder defense to turn over the puck. As Howdeshell found it beneath the goal line, he passed it to Calder in front who beat Brodeur five-hole to tie the game 2-2. Jake Pivonka (7th) found the puck alone in the slot about a minute later and beat Brodeur clean glove side to make it a 3-2 Railers lead. Zach White would finish things off with an empty-net goal with just 6.9 seconds left to give Worcester the 4-2 win, picking up all four points this weekend and sweeping the Thunder in Glens Falls.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Yushiroh Hirano, (1-0-1, -2, 2 shots) 2nd Star: Tristan Lennox (36 saves, 2 GA, .947 SV%), 1st Star: Jake Pivonka (1-1-2, +2, GWG, 1 shot) ... Final shots were 38-22 in favor of Adirondack... Jeremy Brodeur (4-2-0) made 18 saves on 21 shots for Adirondack... Tristan Lennox (5-3-1) made 36 saves on 38 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-1 on the power play while Adirondack went 1-for-2... Jake Schultz (DNP), Quinn Ryan (DNP), Anthony Repaci (DNP), Jack Quinlivan (IR) and Christian Krygier (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Ashton Calder led the Railers in shots with 4.

