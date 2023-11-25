Admirals Secure Weekend Series with 5-2 Victory Against Trois-Rivières

Norfolk, VA - Over the holiday weekend, the Norfolk Admirals and Trois-Rivières played the final game in a three-game series at the Norfolk Scope in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Going into the game, the series was tied at one, with Trois-Rivières having won the previous game. However, the Admirals managed to clinch the series with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night. Carson Golder and Carson Musser both scored two goals each to help seal the win.

The momentum of the game shifted quickly to the visitor's side as they scored just six minutes into the game. Justin Ducharme scored the first goal of the game by putting away the rebound off of Thomas Milic, who initially saved Jakov Novak's shot. This gave the Lions an early lead of 1-0. The Admirals faced a few penalties throughout the first period but managed to tie the game in the latter part.

Stepan Timofeyev brought the puck into the zone and passed it to Ryan Foss for an easy open-net goal, making the score even with six minutes left in the period. Norfolk had a power play opportunity in the final minutes but could not capitalize on it.

Musser scored his first goal of the season for the Admirals just 55 seconds into the second period, bringing the score to 2-1. The momentum shifted back to Norfolk as they dominated the rest of the second period, outshooting the Lions by 14-6. Milic made some crucial saves through the middle frame and kept his team ahead.

With only 20 minutes left in the game, the Admirals were still leading with a score of 2-1. They continued their winning streak by scoring three more goals in the final period. Golder scored the first goal of the period, making the score 3-1, after the rebound from Mathieu Roy. Just four minutes later, Golder scored again, making it 4-1.

Musser also scored his second goal of the game from the top of the point. In the final moments of the match, the Lions managed to score a goal, with Jakov Novak making it 5-2. After conceding the first goal of the game, the Admirals responded strongly, scoring five unanswered goals to secure the series victory.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Golder (2 goals, 1 assist, +2)

2. NOR - C. Musser 2 goals, +3)

3. NOR - T. Milic (27 saves off of 29 shots)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals will be taking a break for a week, allowing them to rest before hitting the ice again at Norfolk Scope on December 8th. They will then resume playing for the second weekend of their City Series this season by representing Newport News as they host the Jacksonville Icemen for two games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for both games.

Friday, December 8th

Jacksonville Icemen @ Norfolk Admirals

Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EST

Norfolk Scope

