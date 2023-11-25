KC Mavericks Continue Hot Start, Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After a five-goal performance last night as more than 4,100 fans packed the barn to see the Mavericks improve to 13-3-0, Kansas City's professional hockey team is back at Cable Dahmer Arena tonight against division-rival Wichita at 6 PM.

Eleven different Mavericks recorded a point in Friday night's 5-2 victory as rookie Max Andreev scored the opening goal. Andreev, a Cornell alum, increased his scoring total as he continues to lead the ECHL in points scored.

Kansas City currently ranks No. 1 in the ECHL in fewest goals allowed and No. 4 in goals scored. The Mavericks are one of two teams in the league to rank in the top-five in goals scored and fewest goals allowed.

One of Kansas City's hidden gems, the Mavericks are one of the most fun, affordable and family-friendly events that the metro area has to offer.

As the Mavericks look to continue their winning ways, single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available at kcmavericks.com or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.

