Bednard Rewrites Record Book, Rabbits Blank Gladiators for Seventh Straight Win

DULUTH, G.A. - Ryan Bednard's franchise-record seventh shutout helped the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their seventh straight win, as they shutout the Atlanta Gladiators 5-0 on Saturday night at Gas South Arena

The two side began the first period with a number of quality chances at both ends of the ice, before Greenville found the breakthrough at 9:40, as Colton Young scored his second of the season. Later in the period, Nikita Pavlychev tipped in Max Martin's net-front feed for his third of the season at 14:22.

Greenville wasted little time extending its lead in the second period, jumping out to a 3-0 lead with Carter Souch's eighth of the season just 1:08 into the period. Just 31 second later, Greenville, again, found the back of the net, as Ben Freeman scored on a backhander from a breakaway for his fourth of the campaign. At 5:12, Pavlychev threw the puck in front of goal that was tipped in by Ethan Somoza for his fifth of the season and the Swamp Rabbits' fifth goal of the game.

In a penalty filled third period, the Swamp Rabbits allowed just five Atlanta shots, all of which were turned aside by goaltender Ryan Bednard. Bednard, who made 15 saves in the first period and four in the second, held on in the third for his first shutout of the season and his seventh as a Swamp Rabbits, a new franchise record.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits have won seven straight games to improve to an Eastern Conference best 14-2-0-0, while the Gladiators fall to 9-6-0-0.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena after a perfect seven-game road trip on Friday, December 1, for a rematch with the Gladiators at 7 p.m.

