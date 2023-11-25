Millman Nets Lone Goal in Royals' Road Trip Finale Loss to Mariners, 3-1

Portland, ME -The Reading Royals (4-9-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (5-8-0-0), 3-1, on Saturday, November 25 at Cross Insurance Arena. Will Cranley (1-5-0) suffered the loss in net for Reading with 34 saves on 36 shots faced. Brad Arvanitis (2-2-0) earned the win in net for Maine with 34 saves on 35 shots faced.

28 seconds into the game, Maine forward Brooklyn Kalmikov put a centering pass from Gabe Guertler past Cranley for an early 1-0 lead for the Mariners. Guertler and Jimmy Lambert were credited with the assists in the lone goal of the period. 7:29 into the period, Cranley made a glove save on a one-timer from Alex Kile to keep Maine from extending their lead to two.

13:19 into the second period, Ethan Keppen scored Maine's lone power play goal of the game with a shot that deflected off of Cranley and into the back of Reading's net. Adam Mechura and Alex Kile earned the helpers on Keppen's fourth goal of the season.

Maine's Gabriel Chicoine scored an empty net goal with Cranley on the bench and an extra attacker for the Royals on the ice with 3:01 left in the third period. Reading brought the shutout to an end with a goal by Mason Millman with 20 seconds left in regulation. The blue line blast picked the top shelf for Millman's first goal of the season. Darren Brady and Yvan Mongo were awarded the helpers. Mongo extended his point streak to six games with the assist.

The Royals return home on Thursday, November 30 to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game will be a Throwback Thursday promotional game with music from the '70s, '80s, and '90s playing through the night! To order tickets to our Throwback Thursday game, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

