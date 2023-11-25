Thunder Downed by Railers, 4-2

GLENS FALLS - The Worcester Railers completed a comeback win for the second night in a row, defeating the Adirondack Thunder 4-2 in front 4,297 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

After no scoring in the first period, Anthony Callin gave the Railers a 1-0 lead at 4:56 of the second as he sent a wrist shot by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for his fourth of the season. The lone assist was credited to Todd Goehring on the opening goal.

The Thunder responded shortly after to tie the game at one as Travis Broughman collected a rebound and beat goaltender Tristan Lennox at 7:22 of the second frame. Grant Jozefek was given the only assist on Broughman's second of the season to tie the game 1-1.

Yushiroh Hirano continued to stay red hot as he sent a slap shot off the post and into the net on the power play to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. The goal was Hirano's sixth of the year from Shane Harper and Topias Vilén at 11:09 of the second and the Thunder took the lead into the third frame.

For the second game in a row, the Railers tied the game in the third period when trailing. Ashton Calder beat Brodeur from the top of the crease as the puck bounced right to his stick. The goal was Calder's eighth of the year at 9:22 of the third with the lone assist going to Keegan Howdeshell to tie the game 2-2.

Worcester scored just 1:02 later to take a 3-2 lead as Jake Pivonka put in his seventh of the year and the Railers held on for the comeback win after an empty-net goal late in regulation.

