Cyclones Shut Out In Kalamazoo
November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones fell to the Wings 3-0 in the first of ten meetings this season between the Central Division opponents. Cincinnati was shutout for the first time this year despite outshooting Kalamazoo 30-22.
* Canucks prospect Ty Glover opened the scoring at 13:12 of the 1st period. He deflected a pass from Brad Morrison up over the shoulder of Talyn Boyko. The Cyclones goalie got his third-straight start and stopped 19 of 21 shots.
* After a scoreless middle frame, Kalamazoo collected insurance with Brandon Saigeon's wrist shot off the rush from the left circle. Cincy's Nick Isaacson earned his second fighting major of the week when he challenged Drake Pilon to drop the gloves. The Wings added an empty net goal from Kurt Gosselin to make it 3-0.
Up next, Cincy is back home at the Heritage Bank Center next Friday December 1st at 7:30pm ET against the Iowa Heartlanders. The first 3,000 fans in the building will receive a voucher for a Cyclones coffee mug. On Saturday December 2nd, the 'Clones host the Komets for the second time this season.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
Cincinnati Cyclones
Official website for the Cincinnati Cyclones, Cincinnati's professional hockey team & proud affiliate of the New York Rangers. Check out our schedule & Family Friendly promotions.
www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2023
- K-Wings Blank Cyclones on Lavender Ice, Taylor Notches 500th Franchise Point - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita Snaps Losing Skid with Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Offensive Storm Buries Wheeling - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bednard Rewrites Record Book, Rabbits Blank Gladiators for Seventh Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Four-Goal First Gives Iowa the Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Win Two Of Three Against Our Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Secure Weekend Series with 5-2 Victory Against Trois-Rivières - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Downed by Railers, 4-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Shut Out In Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Railers Sweep Thunder with 4-2 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Millman Nets Lone Goal in Royals' Road Trip Finale Loss to Mariners, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Arvanitis Backstops Mariners to First Home Win - Maine Mariners
- Tyson Helgesen Returns to Rush Lineup - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - November 25 - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Acquire Adam Berg in Trade with Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: November 25 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Get Back On Track, Defeat Ghost Pirates, 7-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- KC Mavericks Continue Hot Start, Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Six Different Gladiators Score in Rout of Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Acquire Josh Thrower from Norfolk and Trade Cole Fraser to Cincinnati - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Take a Two-Game Winning Streak into Tonight's Game - Allen Americans
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Complete Amazing Comeback - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.