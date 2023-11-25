Cyclones Shut Out In Kalamazoo

Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones fell to the Wings 3-0 in the first of ten meetings this season between the Central Division opponents. Cincinnati was shutout for the first time this year despite outshooting Kalamazoo 30-22.

* Canucks prospect Ty Glover opened the scoring at 13:12 of the 1st period. He deflected a pass from Brad Morrison up over the shoulder of Talyn Boyko. The Cyclones goalie got his third-straight start and stopped 19 of 21 shots.

* After a scoreless middle frame, Kalamazoo collected insurance with Brandon Saigeon's wrist shot off the rush from the left circle. Cincy's Nick Isaacson earned his second fighting major of the week when he challenged Drake Pilon to drop the gloves. The Wings added an empty net goal from Kurt Gosselin to make it 3-0.

Up next, Cincy is back home at the Heritage Bank Center next Friday December 1st at 7:30pm ET against the Iowa Heartlanders. The first 3,000 fans in the building will receive a voucher for a Cyclones coffee mug. On Saturday December 2nd, the 'Clones host the Komets for the second time this season.

