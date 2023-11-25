Steelheads' Third Period Sinks Rush
November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, dropped their third straight game to the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument 6-3 on Saturday night.
Keltie Jeri-Leon opened the scoring for the Rush with his third tally of the season, and despite being outshot 21-8 in the first period, Rapid City held a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period.
Idaho would fight back when Jade Miller scored to tie the game, but Logan Nelson hit Keanu Yamamoto on the backdoor to send Rapid City back up a goal. The two teams would continue to trade goals as A.J. White scored twice in the second period, with Alex Aleardi adding his fifth of the season to end the frame in a 3-3 tie.
Jack Becker would send the Steelheads ahead for the first time in the game in the third period, scoring off a bounce from a glass stanchion. Zane Franklin made it 5-3 moments later, and White would complete the hat trick with an empty net goal with 7 seconds left in the game.
A hard-fought game, Idaho converted on one of their two powerplay chances while the Rush were held scoreless on the powerplay on their only attempt.
The Rush fall to 0-7-1 at home this season and have lost nine straight at home dating back to April 15 of last season. Rapid City has not scored more than three goals in front of a home crowd this season, and has managed only one point at home this year.
With a short week ahead, Rapid City will travel to Wichita next Sunday to face the Thunder in a rematch of last weekend's series before returning home to battle the Thunder in a three-game home set.
Thursday, December 7th
Wichita Thunder @ Rapid City Rush
Puck Drops: 7:05 PM MST
The Monument
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2023
- Growlers Defeat Grizzlies 2-0 in Series Finale - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Earn a Point in Overtime Loss to Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Steelheads' Third Period Sinks Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Top Americans in Overtime to Flip Script on Teddy Bear Toss - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads' Third Period Sinks Rush - Rapid City Rush
- A.J. White Records his Second Hat Trick of the Season as Steelheads Extend Win Streak to Seven Games - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Blank Grizzlies 2-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Bliss' Hat Trick Fuels Comeback Over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Blank Cyclones on Lavender Ice, Taylor Notches 500th Franchise Point - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita Snaps Losing Skid with Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Offensive Storm Buries Wheeling - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bednard Rewrites Record Book, Rabbits Blank Gladiators for Seventh Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Four-Goal First Gives Iowa the Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Win Two Of Three Against Our Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Secure Weekend Series with 5-2 Victory Against Trois-Rivières - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Downed by Railers, 4-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Shut Out In Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Railers Sweep Thunder with 4-2 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Millman Nets Lone Goal in Royals' Road Trip Finale Loss to Mariners, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Arvanitis Backstops Mariners to First Home Win - Maine Mariners
- Tyson Helgesen Returns to Rush Lineup - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - November 25 - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Acquire Adam Berg in Trade with Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: November 25 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Get Back On Track, Defeat Ghost Pirates, 7-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- KC Mavericks Continue Hot Start, Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Six Different Gladiators Score in Rout of Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Acquire Josh Thrower from Norfolk and Trade Cole Fraser to Cincinnati - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Take a Two-Game Winning Streak into Tonight's Game - Allen Americans
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Complete Amazing Comeback - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.