K-Wings Blank Cyclones on Lavender Ice, Taylor Notches 500th Franchise Point

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-8-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used timely goals, a strong penalty kill and even better goaltending to earn a historic 3-0 victory versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (8-6-0-0) on Lavender Ice at Wings Event Center Saturday.

Justin Taylor (2) became the first K-Wing in the franchise's 49-year history to record 500 points with a secondary assist on Brandon Saigeon's (2) left-circle snipe at the 5:46 mark of the third. The goal came after Taylor blocked a shot in the defensive end towards Cooper Walker (4), who moved the puck up to Saigeon to put Kalamazoo ahead 2-0.

Ty Glover (4) scored the game-winner in the first period with a no-look backhand tip-in at the 13:12 mark. Brad Morrison (7) and Erik Bradford (9) assisted the goal, making it the second-straight game in which the three combined to open the scoring for Kalamazoo.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (2-2-0-0) was tremendous. The netminder stopped all 30 shots faced and kept the potent Cincinnati offense at bay the entire game. Vorva notched his first shutout of the season and the clean sheet earned the Kalamazoo native the game's first star.

Kurt Gosselin (1) added an empty-netter with 1:22 left to secure the K-Wings' second straight win.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Cincinnati took the final shot total, 30-22.

It also goes in the book as the K-Wings' second shutout in a week, and the team has now won three of their last four games.

The K-Wings are back in action Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST for Teddy Bear Toss versus the Indy Fuel (3-8-2-0) at Wings Event Center.

