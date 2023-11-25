ECHL Transactions - November 25
November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 25, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve
Delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Tim Doherty, F assigned by Hartford
Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F activated from reserve
Delete Chad Butcher, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Add Bray Crowder, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG
Orlando:
Delete Brayden Guy, F recalled by Springfield [11/24]
Rapid City:
Add Tyson Helgesen, D returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Rhett Kingston, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicolas Ouellet, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve
Add Ross Armour, F activated from reserve
Delete Robbie Fromm-Delorme, F placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Kameron Kielly, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Lukas Svejkovsky, F activated from reserve
Delete David Drake, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2023
- Tyson Helgesen Returns to Rush Lineup - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - November 25 - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Acquire Adam Berg in Trade with Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: November 25 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Get Back On Track, Defeat Ghost Pirates, 7-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- KC Mavericks Continue Hot Start, Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Six Different Gladiators Score in Rout of Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Acquire Josh Thrower from Norfolk and Trade Cole Fraser to Cincinnati - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Take a Two-Game Winning Streak into Tonight's Game - Allen Americans
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Complete Amazing Comeback - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.