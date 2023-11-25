ECHL Transactions - November 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 25, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve

Delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Tim Doherty, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F activated from reserve

Delete Chad Butcher, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Add Bray Crowder, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG

Orlando:

Delete Brayden Guy, F recalled by Springfield [11/24]

Rapid City:

Add Tyson Helgesen, D returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Rhett Kingston, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicolas Ouellet, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

Add Ross Armour, F activated from reserve

Delete Robbie Fromm-Delorme, F placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Kameron Kielly, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Lukas Svejkovsky, F activated from reserve

Delete David Drake, D placed on reserve

