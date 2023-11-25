Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its three-game road trip this weekend with another meeting at 6:05 p.m. tonight against Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena.

This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 87-65-23 against Kansas City and 40-37-15 on the road against the Mavericks.

The Thunder are looking for their first win of the year on the road in the season-series against the Mavericks. Kansas City has taken the first three meetings of the season-series at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Last night, Kansas City earned a 5-2 win over Wichita. With the loss, the Thunder have dropped four in a row while the Mavericks are 7-3-0 over their last 10.

Wichita sits in sixth place with 11 points. Kansas City is tied for first with Idaho as each team has 26.

Peter Bates added two helpers last night. He now has seven multi-point games and four points over his last three. He has 15 points (6g, 9a) in the month of November, which also includes two three-point outings.

Jay Dickman added an assist last night, giving him four points over his last three games. The Bemidji State product has tallied 75 career ECHL goals and is closing in on 200 ECHL points. He has 17 points (7g, 10a) in 17 games.

Jake Wahlin recorded his first goal of the season last night. He fired a one-timer from the right circle past Cale Morris just 47 seconds into the frame. Wahlin has points in three-straight games (1g, 2a).

Michal Stinil recorded his sixth goal of the year on Friday night. It was his first goal since November 17 when he had three points in Utah. He has 12 points (6g, 6a) in 16 games so far this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied for 11th in scoring (17) and fifth in assists (13)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third in minor penalties (13)...Jeremy Masella is fifth in penalty minutes (47)...Peter Bates is tied for 11th in goals (8) and sixth in points (20)...Jay Dickman is tied for first in power play goals (4)...Lleyton Moore is tied for first in power play assists for rookies (6) and tied for third in power play points for rookies (7)...Aaron Miller is tied for third for power play goals by a rookie (3)...Ryan Finnegan is second in rookie shooting percentage (27.3%)...

MAVS NOTES - Max Andreev is tied for first in scoring with 23 points and second in assists (18)...Justin Nachbaur is second in major penalties (4)...Cade Borchardt is tied for first with four power play goals...Cale Morris is tied for third in goals-against (2.14)...Kyle Jackson is tied for fourth in rookie assists (11)...

