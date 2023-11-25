Growlers Defeat Grizzlies 2-0 in Series Finale
November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Newfoundland Growlers got a 28 shutout from Luke Cavallin and Neil Shea scored 2 goals as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 2-0 in front of a crowd of 5277 at Maverik Center on Saturday night.
Neither team scored in the first 2 periods of the game. The Growlers got on the board 2:25 into the third period as Neil Shea scored from the left wing. Shea added an empty net goal 18:57 in to complete the scoring.
Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 27 of 28 in his Maverik Center debut. Growlers goaltender Luke Cavallin got his second shutout of the season and fourth in a Newfoundland
The Growlers salvaged the third game of the series after Utah won the first 2 contests this week.
The Grizzlies are on the road next Friday at Allen and Saturday and Sunday at Tulsa. The Grizzlies return home for a 3 game series vs Allen on December 6, 8-9. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm.
3 stars
1. Neil Shea (Newfoundland) - 2 goals.
2. Luke Cavallin (Newfoundland) - 28 save shutout.
3. Tate Singleton (Newfoundland) - 1 assist.
