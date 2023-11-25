Steelheads' Third Period Sinks Rush

Rapid City Rush's Jarrod Gourley and Idaho Steelheads' Mark Rassell on the ice

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, dropped their third straight game to the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument 6-3 on Saturday night.

Keltie Jeri-Leon opened the scoring for the Rush with his third tally of the season, and despite being outshot 21-8 in the first period, Rapid City held a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period.

Idaho would fight back when Jade Miller scored to tie the game, but Logan Nelson hit Keanu Yamamoto on the backdoor to send Rapid City back up a goal. The two teams would continue to trade goals as A.J. White scored twice in the second period, with Alex Aleardi adding his fifth of the season to end the frame in a 3-3 tie.

Jack Becker would send the Steelheads ahead for the first time in the game in the third period, scoring off a bounce from a glass stanchion. Zane Franklin made it 5-3 moments later, and White would complete the hat trick with an empty net goal with 7 seconds left in the game.

A hard-fought game, Idaho converted on one of their two powerplay chances while the Rush were held scoreless on the powerplay on their only attempt.

The Rush fall to 0-7-1 at home this season and have lost nine straight at home dating back to April 15 of last season. Rapid City has not scored more than three goals in front of a home crowd this season, and has managed only one point at home this year.

With a short week ahead, Rapid City will travel to Wichita next Sunday to face the Thunder in a rematch of last weekend's series before returning home to battle the Thunder in a three-game home set.

