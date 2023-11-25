Tyson Helgesen Returns to Rush Lineup

Rapid City Rush defenseman Tyson Helgesen

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Tyson Helgesen has returned to the Rush and will be active for tonight's game against Idaho.

Helgesen had been called up on Monday by the Tucson Roadrunners, but did not see action in either game on his call-up.

He will reunite with his older brother, Kenton, for the first time since last season in tonight's contest vs. Idaho.

Forward Rhett Kingston has been placed on reserves as a subsequent move to remain roster compliant.

