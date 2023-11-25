Americans Take a Two-Game Winning Streak into Tonight's Game

Allen Americans defenseman Joe Gatenby faces the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers) Allen Americans defenseman Joe Gatenby faces the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrap up their six-game road trip tonight in Tulsa. The Americans won their second in a row last night with a 5-4 overtime victory.

For the first time this season, the Americans have back-to-back wins. Watch tonight's game on Flo Hockey TV, or listen on the Americans 24/7 app.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/1/23 vs. Utah, 7:00 PM CST

Perfect in OT: The Americans are a perfect 2-0 in overtime this season. Both overtime victories have come on the road this season, and both have come against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans beat the Oilers 6-5 on November 2nd as Matt Marcinew scored the game winning goal just 54 seconds into overtime.

Powerful Special Teams: The Americans made the most of their opportunities on Friday night going 3-for-5 on the power play. The Americans also scored with the extra attacker on the ice in overtime. The Americans power play ranks third overall in the league at 24.6 %.

Crone extends point streak: The league MVP Hank Crone extended his point streak to five games with three assists on Friday night in the Americans 5-4 overtime win.

Myllari Red Hot: Kris Myllari is tied for the team lead in points with 16 and leads the ECHL in power play points with 12, and power play assists with 10.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Home: 0-5-0

Away: 5-5-0

Overall: 5-10-0

Last 10: 3-7-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (7) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (12) Kris Myllari

Points: (16) Matt Marcinew and Kris Myllari

+/-: (2) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 3-4-2-0

Away: 3-2-0-0

Overall: 6-6-2-0

Last 10: 5-3-2-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (8) Michael Farren

Assists: (10) Eddie Matsushima

Points: (15) Eddie Matsushima

+/-: (+8) Mike McKee

PIM's (18) Luka Profaca

