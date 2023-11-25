Growlers Blank Grizzlies 2-0

The Newfoundland Growlers kept the Utah Grizzlies at bay on Saturday night with a 2-0 win at the Maverik Center.

After neither team found the scoresheet through two periods of play, Neil Shea finally broke the deadlock with 17:35 left in regulation as he bundled one over the line to give the Growlers the 1-0 lead.

Shea would seal it with his second goal of the game as he found an empty Grizzlies cage with just over a minute to go while Luke Cavallin turned away all 28 shots he faced at the other end to secure the 2-0 shutout victory.

Newfoundland head to Boise to take on the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night at 10:40pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - N. Shea

2. NFL - L. Cavallin

3. NFL - T. Singleton

