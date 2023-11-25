Americans Earn a Point in Overtime Loss to Tulsa
November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, earned a point on Saturday night in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Tulsa Oilers, wrapping up a six-game road trip.
The Americans finished the second half of the long road trip picking up five out of six points with wins in Wichita on Wednesday, and Tulsa last night. The Americans have earned a point or more in three of the four games against the Oilers this season with three of the four games going to overtime.
Kris Myllari scored for the third straight game, his 5th goal of the year. Ty Fournier (2), Matt Marcinew (8), Colby McAuley (7), and Spencer Asuchak all lit the lamp for the Americans.
Spencer Ascuhak played in his 500th game with Allen on Saturday night. He finished the night with two points. The 6-foot-6 and 230-pound power forward joined the Americans during the 13-14 season finishing runner up for the CHL Rookie of the Year.
"It was a special game for me," said Asuchak. "I love this team and the great fans in North Texas. I wish we could have picked up the two points, but five out of six this week is not bad."
The Americans return home next weekend for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday night. Don't miss Star Wars night next Saturday, December 2nd. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Three Stars:
1. TUL - T. Poulsen
2. TUL - E. Matsushima
3. ALN - M. Marcinew
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Johnny Walker in action
(Tulsa Oilers)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2023
- Growlers Defeat Grizzlies 2-0 in Series Finale - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Earn a Point in Overtime Loss to Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Steelheads' Third Period Sinks Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Top Americans in Overtime to Flip Script on Teddy Bear Toss - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads' Third Period Sinks Rush - Rapid City Rush
- A.J. White Records his Second Hat Trick of the Season as Steelheads Extend Win Streak to Seven Games - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Blank Grizzlies 2-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Bliss' Hat Trick Fuels Comeback Over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Blank Cyclones on Lavender Ice, Taylor Notches 500th Franchise Point - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita Snaps Losing Skid with Win at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Offensive Storm Buries Wheeling - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bednard Rewrites Record Book, Rabbits Blank Gladiators for Seventh Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Four-Goal First Gives Iowa the Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Win Two Of Three Against Our Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Secure Weekend Series with 5-2 Victory Against Trois-Rivières - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Downed by Railers, 4-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Shut Out In Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Railers Sweep Thunder with 4-2 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Millman Nets Lone Goal in Royals' Road Trip Finale Loss to Mariners, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Arvanitis Backstops Mariners to First Home Win - Maine Mariners
- Tyson Helgesen Returns to Rush Lineup - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - November 25 - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Acquire Adam Berg in Trade with Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: November 25 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Get Back On Track, Defeat Ghost Pirates, 7-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- KC Mavericks Continue Hot Start, Back at Cable Dahmer Arena Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Six Different Gladiators Score in Rout of Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Acquire Josh Thrower from Norfolk and Trade Cole Fraser to Cincinnati - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Take a Two-Game Winning Streak into Tonight's Game - Allen Americans
- Thunder Looks to Get Back on Track Tonight vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Complete Amazing Comeback - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.