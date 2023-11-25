Americans Earn a Point in Overtime Loss to Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, earned a point on Saturday night in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Tulsa Oilers, wrapping up a six-game road trip.

The Americans finished the second half of the long road trip picking up five out of six points with wins in Wichita on Wednesday, and Tulsa last night. The Americans have earned a point or more in three of the four games against the Oilers this season with three of the four games going to overtime.

Kris Myllari scored for the third straight game, his 5th goal of the year. Ty Fournier (2), Matt Marcinew (8), Colby McAuley (7), and Spencer Asuchak all lit the lamp for the Americans.

Spencer Ascuhak played in his 500th game with Allen on Saturday night. He finished the night with two points. The 6-foot-6 and 230-pound power forward joined the Americans during the 13-14 season finishing runner up for the CHL Rookie of the Year.

"It was a special game for me," said Asuchak. "I love this team and the great fans in North Texas. I wish we could have picked up the two points, but five out of six this week is not bad."

The Americans return home next weekend for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday night. Don't miss Star Wars night next Saturday, December 2nd. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - T. Poulsen

2. TUL - E. Matsushima

3. ALN - M. Marcinew

Images from this story

