Americans Complete Amazing Comeback

November 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans celebrate a comeback win over the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers) Allen Americans celebrate a comeback win over the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, rallied from a three-goal third period deficit to tie the Tulsa Oilers late in the final frame, and then won the game in overtime by a score of 5-4 on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Trailing 4-1 in the third period, the Americans started their rally. Goals from Colby McAuley (5,6), Johnny Walker (1) and then Kris Myllari in overtime completed the amazing comeback. Allen outshot Tulsa 18-9 in the final period and 1-0 in the extra session.

"We didn't quit," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "I challenged our forwards to win battles and play defense and that's exactly what we did in the third period. This is not how you want to win a game every night, but we'll take it."

The Americans special teams played a major factor in the victory. Allen went 3-for-5 on the power play while holding Tulsa to 0-for-1.

"We stole the momentum away," said Americans Assistant Coach Aaron Gens. "You could feel the game changing when we scored that third goal. We outworked them in the third period and then took control in overtime. This win is one we can build on."

The new faces in the Americans lineup were all over the scoresheet. William Provost had three assists. Johnny Walker scored a goal, and Nolan Orzeck had two helpers in the victory.

The final game of the six-game road trip is on Saturday night at the BOK Center. Game time is 7:05 PM CST.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - K. Myllari

2. ALN - C. McAuley

3. TUL - K. Watson

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2023

Americans Complete Amazing Comeback - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.