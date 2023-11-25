Stingrays Acquire Josh Thrower from Norfolk and Trade Cole Fraser to Cincinnati

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired defenseman Josh Thrower in a trade with the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations. The Stingrays have also traded defenseman Cole Fraser to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Thrower, 27, has 243 games of ECHL experience over six seasons. He has 29 career ECHL points (four goals, 25 assists) and 389 ECHL penalty minutes. He played in two games for Norfolk this season and skated in 97 games for the Atlanta Gladiators over the previous two seasons.

Fraser, 24, has skated in 200 career ECHL games split between four ECHL teams. 2023-24 was Fraser's second stint with the Stingrays. In 11 games this season, he tallied two assists and accumulated 11 penalty minutes.

The Stingrays are back in action on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Trois Rivieres Lions. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

