Offensive Storm Buries Wheeling

Wheeling, WV - The Iowa Heartlanders scored four goals in the first period and dominated the Wheeling Nailers, 6-2, Saturday at WesBanco Arena. Iowa led, 4-0, after the first, the largest lead Iowa has ever held after a first frame in team history. Brett Budgell scored his first two goals of the season in his first game back from the AHL and finished with three points. Iowa is on a team-record nine-game points streak (8-0-0-1).

Will Calverley opened the scoring 7:54 into the first with a shot from the right circle after a pass from Brett Budgell. Three minutes later, Louis Boudon scored a power-play goal from the right circle on the feed from Landon Kosior. Odeen Tufto scored his first pro goal from the right slot after the puck pinballed from Kosior to Boudon to Tufto, who fired it in to put Iowa up by three. Late in the opening period, Yuki Miura centered the puck for Davis Koch, who directed it in at the left post to give Iowa the 4-0 lead.

In the second, Wheeling started to chip away at the lead; Evan Vierling found the back of the net after firing a rebound past Hunter Jones. Tanner Laderoute scored five minutes later after a no-look pass from Dillon Hamaliuk to bring the game within two. Brett Budgell slowed the comeback with a redirect goal to give Iowa the 5-2 lead.

Budgell scored his second goal of the night 17:04 into the third period after firing a rebound into the net.

Jones finished the night with 29 saves for Iowa, his first win of the season.

Michael McNiven saved 30 of 36 shots for Wheeling.

The Heartlanders continue the road trip at Wheeling Sun., Nov. 26 at 3:10 p.m. Iowa is next at home Dec. 15-17 vs. Toledo, which includes the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m.

