Utah Defeats Allen 5-3

Allen, Texas - Ty Lewis had 2 goals and 1 assist and Mitch Maxwell had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-3 victory over the Allen Americans on Friday night at Allen Event Center.

Utah took a 1-0 lead as captain Teigan Zahn scored his 4th goal of the season with 7:35 left in the first period. Utah outshot Allen 6 to 4 in the first period.

Allen tied things up 7:20 into the 2nd period as Dante Salituro scored his 19th of the season. Utah responded with a power play goal from Turner Ottenbreit 11:19 into the period. It was Ottenbreit's 11th goal of the season, which leads all Utah defenseman. The Grizzlies took a 3-1 lead as Mitch Maxwell scored a shorthanded goal 15:59 into the period. It was Maxwell's 4th goal of the season.

Allen got Salituro's 2nd goal of the game 7:06 into the 3rd period. Utah scored 33 seconds later as Ty Lewis was awarded a penalty shot after Allen's David Makowski gloved the puck and took it out of the crease. Lewis scored to make it a 4-2 game. Allen scored 24 seconds later as Braylon Shmyr scored his 19th of the season.

With Allen's net empty, the Grizzlies put the game away on Lewis's 2nd goal of the game. Lewis has 2 goals and 3 assists in 2 games in a Utah uniform. Ryan Walters got the assist to extend his point streak to 6 games.

The Grizzlies head to the BOK Center to take on the Tulsa Oilers for games on Saturday night at 6:00 pm MST and at 3:00 pm MST on Sunday. Both games can be heard on Classic Country 1370 AM, 104.3 FM HD-2.

3 stars of the game

1. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Dante Salituro (Allen) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

3. Braylon Shmyr (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

