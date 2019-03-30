Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays
VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.
DATE: Saturday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m.
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn
TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (36-25-4-1) take on the South Carolina Stingrays (32-20-5-1) for the 11th and final time of the regular season.
PLAYOFF PICTURE: Orlando's magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs is down to two points. A win tonight will secure a third consecutive postseason berth for the Solar Bears, and the fifth overall for the team.
BOURKE POISED TO BREAK OUT: Despite only playing in two games against the Stingrays this season, Troy Bourke is third on the active roster in scoring against South Carolina. The forward notched four points - including the game-winner - in the team's Nov. 10 5-3 victory and two points on Nov. 21.
MONFREDO SHIFTS UP FRONT: Defenseman Mike Monfredo will play at forward tonight on a line with Tayler Thompson and Dylan Fitze. The veteran blueliner has occasionally been deployed up front when the team has been short on bodies.
SOMPPI CHIPS IN ANOTHER MULTI-POINT GAME: Otto Somppi recorded a goal and assist in Friday's game at Greenville, giving the rookie forward his ninth multi-point game of the season. That ties Mathieu Foget for second on the team behind Troy Bourke, who leads Orlando with 11 multi-point games this season.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears complete their five-game road trip when the team visits the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, March 31, at 3 p.m. The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
