Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Saturday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (36-25-4-1) take on the South Carolina Stingrays (32-20-5-1) for the 11th and final time of the regular season.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Orlando's magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs is down to two points. A win tonight will secure a third consecutive postseason berth for the Solar Bears, and the fifth overall for the team.

BOURKE POISED TO BREAK OUT: Despite only playing in two games against the Stingrays this season, Troy Bourke is third on the active roster in scoring against South Carolina. The forward notched four points - including the game-winner - in the team's Nov. 10 5-3 victory and two points on Nov. 21.

MONFREDO SHIFTS UP FRONT: Defenseman Mike Monfredo will play at forward tonight on a line with Tayler Thompson and Dylan Fitze. The veteran blueliner has occasionally been deployed up front when the team has been short on bodies.

SOMPPI CHIPS IN ANOTHER MULTI-POINT GAME: Otto Somppi recorded a goal and assist in Friday's game at Greenville, giving the rookie forward his ninth multi-point game of the season. That ties Mathieu Foget for second on the team behind Troy Bourke, who leads Orlando with 11 multi-point games this season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears complete their five-game road trip when the team visits the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, March 31, at 3 p.m. The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.