ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Saturday that Kalamazoo's Michael Neal has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #901, Kalamazoo at Indy, on March 29.

Neal is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking infraction at 19:14 of the first period.

Neal will miss Kalamazoo's game at Toledo tonight (March 30).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

