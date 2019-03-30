ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Saturday that Kalamazoo's Michael Neal has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #901, Kalamazoo at Indy, on March 29.
Neal is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking infraction at 19:14 of the first period.
Neal will miss Kalamazoo's game at Toledo tonight (March 30).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2019
- Forward Ryan Walker Signs with the Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kevin Davis Returns to Grizzlies as Road Trip Continues - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers at Royals Game Day Snap Shot, March 30 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Sweep on the Line as 'Blades Host Admirals on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- F Huntebrinker Recalled to Lehigh Valley Ahead of Reading's Saturday Soiree with Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Jeff Lerg Returns to the Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Host Wichita Tonight in Home Finale - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Important Weekend Continues in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Autism Awareness Night Tonight vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Utah Defeats Allen 5-3 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.