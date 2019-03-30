Paterson Records Shutout as Beast Crush Railers
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Jackson Leef scored twice and Jake Paterson made 30 saves for the shutout, as the Brampton Beast rolled over the Worcester Railers to the tune of 7-0 on Saturday night.
The Brampton Beast continued their road swing with a Saturday night meeting with the Worcester Railers.
The Beast, who were coming off of a pair of losses, were looking to rebound with valuable points up for grabs in the North Division playoff race.
The Beats got the party started with a goal from Jackson Leef, The forward cruised in front of the net and deflected the shot past Worcester netminder Mitch Gilliam.
That made it 1-0 Brampton at 6:02. The Beast continued their assault with a goal from David Pacan at 10:37.
Brampton took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. The second period saw the boys run away with the game. The aforementioned Leef made a beautiful move and beat Gilliam for his second of the game at 3:31.
The secondary assist on the Leef goal was credited to defenseman Miles Gendron. It was his first professional point.
Artur Tianulin and Daniel Ciampini also added tallies in the middle frame to give the Beast a 5-0 lead after 40 minutes of play.
The third continued with the Beast pressing the offense. Boston Leier got on the score sheet with a power play goal at 1:33.
Mike Folkes also scored a goal, the first of his 2018-19 season, with a blast from the point at 4:44. That made it 7-0 Brampton and the boys were able to shut the door for the rest of the contest and skate away with a big road win.
Paterson recorded the win and his first career Beast shutout. Gilliam, who was pulled after allowing four goals, recorded the loss.
Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Paterson (BRA) 2) Pacan (BRA) 1) Leef (BRA) The Beast finished the game two-for-six on the man advantage. Worcester went zero-for-five. The Beast and Railers will meet once again at 3:05 PM for their final showdown of the season.
