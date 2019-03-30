Americans Host Wichita Tonight in Home Finale

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 pm to close the home portion of the 2018-2019 schedule.

The Americans are coming off a 5-3 loss to Utah on Friday night. The combination of Dante Salituro and Braylon Shmyr provided all the offense for Allen with three points each. Salituro had an assist and two goals for the Americans, his 19th and 20th of the season, while Shmyr had two helpers and scored his 19th.

Wichita is coming off a 3-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at home on Friday night. Tonight, will be the first of three in a row against Wichita to close the season.

"Both teams are playing for pride at this point," said Americans forward Zach Pochiro. "They don't like us and we don't them. Every time these two teams meet it's a war on the ice. Tonight will be no different."

It's Fan Appreciation Weekend in Allen. Hot Rods & Hockey Car Show! See 70+ classic cars on display in the The Cajun Place parking lot and on top of the south parking garage (Across from the ACIR)! The Cajun Place will have 15% off food during Happy Hour until 7 pm!

We will also be auctioning off the red jerseys tonight following the game. Americans Owner Jack Gulati will be signing his new book at 5:30 pm in the Americans Team Store.

