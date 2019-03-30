Railers Play Like NY Jets in 7-0 Loss to Beast
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (30-27-6-4, 70pts) gave up a touchdown in a 7-0 loss to the visiting Brampton Beast (34-28-5-1,74pts) in front of 5,600 fans at the DCU Center on Saturday evening. With the loss, the Railers are now four points behind Brampton for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division with five games remaining. Worcester will host the Brampton Beast again on Sunday at 3pm with the first 3,000 fans receiving a team photo presented by Jimmy Johns.
With the Lombardi trophy in the building, Worcester was shutout for the 4th time this season as Mitch Gillam allowed four goals on 19 shots before getting replaced midway through the second period. Jackson Leef (2-0-2), Daniel Ciampini (1-2-3), and Boston Leier (1-2-3) led the way offensively for Brampton while Jake Paterson made 30 saves in net as Worcester dropped their fifth straight game (0-4-1-0).
Each team had nine shots on goal and Barry Almeida hit the post, but it was the Beast that grabbed a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. Jackson Leef (10th) had the puck go off his chest and into the net at 6:02 and David Pacan (27th) lit the lamp with a shot through a screen at 10:37.
Brampton piled things on in the second period with three more goals on 14 shots. Jackson Leef (11th) gave the Beast a 3-0 lead at 3:31 with a rush down the leftwing side and Artur Tianulin (18th) scored on a rebound at 12:17 to end the night for goaltender Mitch Gillam. Daniel Ciampini (14th) lit the lap on the power play at 18:23 to end the onslaught as Worcester trailed 5-0 after 40 minutes of play.
The Beast grabbed two more goals in the third period on netminder Blake Wajtala as Boston Leier (3rd) struck on the power play at 1:53 and Mike Folkes (1st) sent a blast from the point at 4:44 to end the scoring. Worcester outshot Brampton 11-7 in the third period but Jake Paterson held his own and ended with a 30 save shutout.
Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Jake Paterson (30 saves, Win) 2nd star: David Pacan (1-1-2) 1st star: Jackson Leef (2-0-2) .... final shots were 30-30...Jake Paterson (10-12-1) made 30 saves on 30 shots Brampton... Mitch Gillam (19-15-5) made 15 saves on 19 shots for Worcester....Blake Wajtala made 8 saves on 11 shots in relief.... Worcester went 0-for-5 on the power play while Brampton went 2-for-6.... Kyle McKenzie (inj), Tommy Panico (inj), Alex Vanier (inj), Evan Buitenhuis (inj), Ross Olsson, Ivan Chukarov, Drew Callin, and Tommy Kelley did not dress for Worcester....Mike Cornell (BRI) and Nick Sorkin (BNG) were both in the lineup for Worcester after their loan back from the AHL.... Railers are now 16-11-5-1 on home ice this season... the Railers have 5 games remaining (3 home, 2 road)... Worcester now has 48 fighting majors this season - they had 45 last season.... Josh Holmstrom and Mike Cornell each had five shots on goal... Worcester had not allowed a power play goal in 10 straight games (22-22) before allowing two tonight....Yanick Turcotte leads the entire ECHL with 17 fighting major penalties (9 home, 8 away) and added 16 more penalty minutes for 171 total this season....the Railers wore NE football inspired jerseys and the Lombardi Trophy made an appearance before the game....Worcester has scored just three goals total in their last 12 periods of play.
What's on tap - SUNDAY FUNDAY
Sunday, March 31 - KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY - 1st 3000 fans will receive a Railers HC team photo presented by Jimmy John's. Stick around after the game for a postgame full team autograph session. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket packwhich includes 4 ticket and 4 beers or 4 tickets and 4 sodas/popcorns starting at just $60! Puck drops at 3pm vs. the Brampton Beast!
Individual tickets to a Railers game start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com. Save $$$ with a RAILERS 6 PACK which includes six flex tickets and a Railers winter hat starting at $99.
The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2019
- Cannata Stops 46 in Shootout Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Anchors Away: Early Offense Helps 'Blades to Sweep of Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Fall in Series Finale to Rush, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally to Clinch Playoffs with 3-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Earn Signature Shootout Win of Season vs. Wheeling, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- 13,517 See Oilers Top Grizzlies in a Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Quick-Strike Cyclones Rally for Victory in Indianapolis - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Take Down Fuel in Season Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Playoff Hopes Dashed in Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-2 Win at Fort Wayne - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Come up Short to Solar Bears, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Four Goal First Period Sends Florida Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Kulbakov Stone Walls Walleye as K-Wings Win 3-0 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Three-Goal Third Sinks Mariners in 4-2 Thunder Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Play Like NY Jets in 7-0 Loss to Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Win Streak Halted in 4-3 Loss in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Edge Nailers, 3-2 in a Shootout - Wheeling Nailers
- Master's First Pro Goal Not Enough in Glens Falls - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Set Sellout Record - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Win Final Home Game of the Season 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Sweep Weekend with 5-2 Victory over Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Forward Ryan Walker Signs with the Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kevin Davis Returns to Grizzlies as Road Trip Continues - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers at Royals Game Day Snap Shot, March 30 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Sweep on the Line as 'Blades Host Admirals on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- F Huntebrinker Recalled to Lehigh Valley Ahead of Reading's Saturday Soiree with Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Jeff Lerg Returns to the Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Host Wichita Tonight in Home Finale - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Important Weekend Continues in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Autism Awareness Night Tonight vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Utah Defeats Allen 5-3 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Railers Play Like NY Jets in 7-0 Loss to Beast
- Super Bowl Trophy Appearance Highlights Promotion Packed Weekend for Railers
- Railers Come up Empty in Reading
- Railers Offense Fizzles in 4-1 Loss in Manchester
- Railers Grab a Point But Really Wanted Two in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Mariners