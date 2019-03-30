Playoff Hopes Dashed in Loss at Allen
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Allen, TX - Gary Steffes recorded a hat trick on Saturday night, helping rival Allen knock off Wichita by the final of 7-1 at the Allen Event Center.
With the loss coupled by a win by Kansas City, Wichita was officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Quentin Shore recorded the only goal for the Thunder offense with Ralph Cuddemi getting an assist.
Braylen Shmyr got things started at 2:47 as he tipped home a shot from David Makowski on the power play to make it 1-0. Shore tied the game at 12:25 as he caught a pass from Cuddemi and lifted over the glove of Lukas Hafner. Allen re-gained the lead at 16:24 as Salituro one-timed a pass from Malcolm Gould coming down the slot to make it 2-1.
Allen scored two more in the second to pull out to a 4-1 lead. Gary Steffes potted his fourth of the season on a pass from Alex Ranger through the slot. At 18:59, Nick Boka found Malcolm Gould and he recorded his first goal as a pro to close the scoring in the frame.
In the third, Allen added three more to extend the lead to 7-1. Gary Steffes scored twice and Salituro added his second of the night to close out the scoring.
Wichita was 0-for-3 on the power play, snapping a streak of scoring on the man advantage in the last five games. Shore extended his point-streak to three games with his 18th of the season. Cuddemi has three points in the last two games.
The Thunder returns home for the next three to close out the home portion of the 2018-19 schedule to host Kalamazoo on Wednesday starting at 7:05 p.m.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
