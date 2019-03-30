Mavs Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-2 Win at Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Fort Wayne Komets, 5-2 Saturday night at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and clinched a playoff berth in the 2019 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. The win also snapped a seven-game losing streak by Kansas City. The victory was Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson's 100th career victory. Mavericks forward Corey Durocher finished the night with a goal and two assists and Greg Betzold tallied a goal and an assist in the win.

The Mavericks and Komets played a scoreless first period, with the Komets outshooting the Mavericks, 11-9.

Greg Betzold broke the scoreless tie after Fort Wayne goaltender Alex Dubeau turned the puck over in his own zone. Betzold tucked the puck behind Dubeau, scoring his 25th goal of the season. The goal was unassisted. Rocco Carzo doubled the Mavs lead with 5:20 left in the second period on the power play, collecting a rebound in front of the net and finding the net with the second effort. Darian and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal. Fort Wayne drew closer on a goal from Jake Kamrass assisted by Josh Elmes and Kyle Hope with 2:38 to go in the period. The Mavericks pushed the lead back to two with 29 seconds left in the period on a goal from Jared VanWormer. It was the Mavericks' second power play goal of the evening. Durocher and Betzold picked up their second points of the game with assists on the goal.

The Mavericks carried a 3-1 lead into the third period, but Fort Wayne drew closer on a goal from Anthony Nellis with 1:46 to go in regulation. The goal was assisted by Shawn Szydlowski and Sean Flanagan. The Mavericks sealed the victory with two empty net goals from David Dziurzynski in the final two minutes of the game, claiming the 5-2 victory.

The victory was Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson's 100th career head coaching victory. Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald finished the night with 33 saves on 35 shots. This is the first time since the 2015-16 campaign that the Mavericks have qualified for the postseason.

The Mavericks finally wrap up their eight-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon matinee against the Indy Fuel. Faceoff for the game will be 2:05 p.m. Central Time. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

