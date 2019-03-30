Forward Ryan Walker Signs with the Thunder
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Walker to a standard player contract.
Walker, 21, signed an amateur try-out contract with the AHL's Binghamton Devils on March 20 after he finished his four-year career at Union College earlier this month. Walker was released from his AHL ATO this morning before inking with Adirondack. The 5-foot-10 winger improved his point production in each season with the Dutchmen and capped his career with 29 points (15g-14a) from 39 games during his 2018-2019 senior campaign. The 15 scores led all Union skaters while the 29 total points ranked second on the team.
Prior to playing collegiately, the Spotswood, NJ native skated one year with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL. In his lone season, Walker registered 34 points (10g-24a) in 60 games played.
In an additional roster move, the Thunder have released goaltender Eric Schierhorn from his ATO and signed him to an ECHL contract.
The Thunder begin a home-and-home set with the Maine Mariners this evening in Glens Falls. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. before the two sides do it again tomorrow afternoon in Maine at 3:00 p.m. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
