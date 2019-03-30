Anchors Away: Early Offense Helps 'Blades to Sweep of Admirals
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Alex Tonge and Sam Warning both scored twice and Jeremy Helvig made a season-high 38 saves to lift the Florida Everblades to a 6-2 win and series sweep of the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.
In its highest-scoring game since Feb. 15, Florida (48-16-5-1, 102 pts.) tied its season-high by scoring four times on Norfolk (26-35-5-3, 60 pts.) in the first period en route to finishing March with 11 wins, a win total that tied a season-high for most wins in a month by the 'Blades.
The 'Blades struck first at the 6:59 mark of the opening frame when Tonge was sprung on a breakaway by Phillipe Hudon. As Tonge came in alone on Admirals netminder Ty Reichenbach, he made a quick fake from his forehand to his backhand before forcing the puck along the ice past Reichenbach for the goal.
Warning extended the Everblades lead to two just one minute, 26 seconds later. Blazing into the Admirals end with numbers, Justin Auger sent a pass to Warning streaking through the slot, and Warning whipped a backhander with strength that bounced off Reichenbach and fell into the net. After missing 30 games due to an injury, Auger had the primary assist in his first game back.
Warning showcased his speed and puck control to net his second goal for the 'Blades at 13:57 of the first. Receiving a pass in stride across the blue line from Slater Doggett, Warning blazed past a defender and lasered a shot past Reichenbach's blocker from the bottom of the left circle.
Norfolk's Ben Duffy broke through against Helvig with 5:25 left in the first to put the Admirals on the board.
The 'Blades answered back 16 seconds before the end of the first period with a shorthanded marker from Josh Lammon. After stealing the puck just outside Norfolk's blue line, Lammon made a beeline into the zone and went bar down past the glove side of Reichenbach to give Florida a commanding 4-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
Patrick Bajkov got in on the action for the 'Blades at the 6:34 mark of the second with his fourth goal of the year. As he skated down the left-wing wall, Grant Arnold saucered a pass over a backchecking Norfolk player's stick to the tape of Bajkov, who twisted a wrist shot over the shoulder of Reichenbach.
Tonge scored right off an offensive zone faceoff around the halfway point of the middle stanza to earn his first career multi-goal game. Following a save by Reichenbach on Tonge's initial chance, the rookie tracked down the rebound and slammed it past the Norfolk netminder with 10:59 to play in the second.
Alex Rodriguez notched the final goal of the night, converting on a rebound to pull the Admirals within two in the early stages of the third period.
Helvig stretched his personal unbeaten streak to nine games and earned his 26th victory of the season.
Florida continues the three-week homestand next weekend with a pair of home games to finish the regular season. The Everblades start the weekend with a Friday matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
-
Ticket packages for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club and 2019-20 Season Tickets and Flexible Packages are on sale now!
Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fit into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!
SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!
Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2019
- Anchors Away: Early Offense Helps 'Blades to Sweep of Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Fall in Series Finale to Rush, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally to Clinch Playoffs with 3-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Earn Signature Shootout Win of Season vs. Wheeling, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- 13,517 See Oilers Top Grizzlies in a Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Quick-Strike Cyclones Rally for Victory in Indianapolis - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Take Down Fuel in Season Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Playoff Hopes Dashed in Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-2 Win at Fort Wayne - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Come up Short to Solar Bears, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Four Goal First Period Sends Florida Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Kulbakov Stone Walls Walleye as K-Wings Win 3-0 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Three-Goal Third Sinks Mariners in 4-2 Thunder Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Play Like NY Jets in 7-0 Loss to Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Win Streak Halted in 4-3 Loss in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Edge Nailers, 3-2 in a Shootout - Wheeling Nailers
- Master's First Pro Goal Not Enough in Glens Falls - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Set Sellout Record - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Win Final Home Game of the Season 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Sweep Weekend with 5-2 Victory over Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Forward Ryan Walker Signs with the Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kevin Davis Returns to Grizzlies as Road Trip Continues - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers at Royals Game Day Snap Shot, March 30 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Sweep on the Line as 'Blades Host Admirals on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- F Huntebrinker Recalled to Lehigh Valley Ahead of Reading's Saturday Soiree with Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Jeff Lerg Returns to the Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Host Wichita Tonight in Home Finale - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Important Weekend Continues in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Autism Awareness Night Tonight vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Utah Defeats Allen 5-3 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Anchors Away: Early Offense Helps 'Blades to Sweep of Admirals
- Preview: Sweep on the Line as 'Blades Host Admirals on Saturday
- Keeping It 100: Florida Tops Norfolk to Clinch Eastern Conference
- Florida Adds Goaltender Evan Weninger
- Preview: Everblades Battle Norfolk in Middle Game of Three-Game Set