ECHL Transactions - March 30

March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 30, 2019:

Adirondack:?

Add? Ryan Walker, F? signed contract, added to active roster

?Delete? Jakob Reichert, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Conor Riley, F? placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Allen:?

Add? Nick Boka, D? signed ATO, added to active roster [3/29]

?Delete? Dalton Thrower, D? placed on reserve [3/29]

Cincinnati:?

Add? Eric Knodel, D? activated from reserve

Florida:?

Add? Justin Auger, F? activated from Injured Reserve

?Delete? Mitch Vandergunst, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Michael Neville, F? placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Add? Mitch Vandergunst, F? activated from reserve [3/29]

?Delete? Nathan Perkovich, F? placed on reserve [3/29]

Fort Wayne:?

Add? Cam Knight, D? signed contract, added to active roster

?Add? Trey Phillips, D? activated from reserve

?Delete? Craig Cescon, D? placed on reserve

?Delete? Reid Jackman, F? placed on reserve

Idaho:??

Add? Mitch Moroz, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Robbie Payne, F? placed on reserve

Add? Alexander Dahl, F? activated from Injured Reserve [3/29]

?Delete? Mitch Moroz, F? placed on reserve [3/29]

Maine:?

Add? Josh Couturier, D? activated from reserve

?Delete? Blake Kessel, D? placed on reserve

Norfolk:?

Add? J.R. Wojciechowski, D? signed contract, released from ATO

Add? Darian Romanko, F? signed ATO, added to active roster

?Delete? Connor Hurley, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Ludlow Harris, D? placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Orlando:

?Add? Shaquille Merasty, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Brent Pedersen, F? placed on reserve

Reading:?

Delete? Michael Huntebrinker, F? recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

?Add? Patrick Gaul, F? activated from Injured Reserve

?Delete? John MacLeod, D? placed on reserve

?Delete? Pat Megannety, F? placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Toledo:

?Add? Jordan Topping, F? activated from reserve

?Add? Jeff Lerg, G? added as EBUG

?Delete? Charlie O'Connor, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Kaden Fulcher, G? recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Wheeling:?

Add? Renars Krastenbergs, F? assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

?Add? Mike Fazio, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Trevor Yates, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Mark Petaccio, F? placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Wichita:?

Add? Michael Turner, F? signed contract, added to active roster [3/29]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.