Steelheads Fall in Series Finale to Rush, 3-1

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (40-24-5) fall 3-1 to the Rapid City Rush (29-32-9) in the final game of the season set on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,244 fans, marking the 16th sellout of the season.

The first period was filled with dust-ups and fights, however there was only one tally but in favor of the Rush. At 9:29, Rush defenseman Dylan Quaile slipped a shot from the blue line through traffic and by the waiting netminder to edge ahead 1-0.

After the dust settled and clean play took over in the second period, the Steelheads locked in and controlled the momentum. The Steelheads also cashed in on their lone goal of the night at 11:33 when forward Steve McParland re-directed a blueline shot into the net from defenseman Charlie Dodero to tie the game at 1-1.

The Rush didn't have many opportunities in the third period, but they re-gained the lead at 11:36 with a laser shot by forward Zach Fischer to push back ahead 2-1. Rush forward Alex Rauter finished the night with an empty net goal at 18:46 to seal the 3-1 win.

Rush goaltender Adam Carlson (21-16-6) halted 39 of 40 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Ryan Faragher (8-7-2) turned aside 23 of 25 shots in the loss.

