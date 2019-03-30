13,517 See Oilers Top Grizzlies in a Shootout
March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - A huge crowd of 13,517 saw the Tulsa Oilers (39-22-6) return home and defeat the Utah Grizzlies (35-24-9), 2-1 in a shootout on Alzheimer's Awareness Night Saturday at the BOK Center. It was Tulsa's first shootout win since December 10, 2016, a span of 840 days.
Tulsa outshot Utah 13-6 in the opening frame, and Roman Ammirato ripped a shot into the top of the net from the left circle with just 38 seconds remaining to give the Oilers the 1-0 lead. The goal came during a late 4-on-4 situation, as Tulsa carried the lead into the locker room at the first break.
Grizzlies forward Joey Ratelle snuck a shot through the legs of Devin Williams and into the net 1:03 into the middle frame to tie the game at 1-1 early, but Tulsa controlled the play in the frame after that, outshooting Utah 18-11. Grizzlies goaltender Joe Cannata stopped all 18 attempts to keep the score even after two.
After a scoreless third period and overtime, Adam Phillips and Dylan Bredo scored in the first two rounds of the skills competition, while Williams stopped the first and third Grizzlies shooters to seal the Oilers' 2-1 shootout win. Williams stopped 30 of 31 for the win, while Cannata saved 46 of 47 in the shootout defeat.
The Oilers and Grizzlies face-off once more in the regular season Sunday at 4:05pm at the BOK Center, before possibly meeting up in the playoffs in April. Tulsa then finishes the regular season with four games next week, as the Oilers travel to Kansas City Tuesday night before returning home for games Friday and Saturday against Kalamazoo and Sunday against Wichita.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2019
- Anchors Away: Early Offense Helps 'Blades to Sweep of Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Fall in Series Finale to Rush, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally to Clinch Playoffs with 3-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Earn Signature Shootout Win of Season vs. Wheeling, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- 13,517 See Oilers Top Grizzlies in a Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Quick-Strike Cyclones Rally for Victory in Indianapolis - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Take Down Fuel in Season Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Playoff Hopes Dashed in Loss at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Clinch Playoff Berth with 5-2 Win at Fort Wayne - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rays Come up Short to Solar Bears, 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Four Goal First Period Sends Florida Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Kulbakov Stone Walls Walleye as K-Wings Win 3-0 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Three-Goal Third Sinks Mariners in 4-2 Thunder Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Play Like NY Jets in 7-0 Loss to Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Win Streak Halted in 4-3 Loss in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Edge Nailers, 3-2 in a Shootout - Wheeling Nailers
- Master's First Pro Goal Not Enough in Glens Falls - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Set Sellout Record - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Win Final Home Game of the Season 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Sweep Weekend with 5-2 Victory over Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Forward Ryan Walker Signs with the Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kevin Davis Returns to Grizzlies as Road Trip Continues - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers at Royals Game Day Snap Shot, March 30 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Sweep on the Line as 'Blades Host Admirals on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- F Huntebrinker Recalled to Lehigh Valley Ahead of Reading's Saturday Soiree with Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Jeff Lerg Returns to the Walleye - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Host Wichita Tonight in Home Finale - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Important Weekend Continues in Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Autism Awareness Night Tonight vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Utah Defeats Allen 5-3 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.