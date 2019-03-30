Kevin Davis Returns to Grizzlies as Road Trip Continues

March 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Tulsa, Oklahoma - Defenseman Kevin Davis returns to the Utah Grizzlies roster as he's been assigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Davis has appeared in 22 games for the Grizzlies in the 2018-2019 season, scoring 1 goal and 18 assists and was instrumental in a Utah power play unit that was in the top 3 in the league. Davis is a Plus-13 for the Grizzlies this season.

Kevin has played in 25 games for the Eagles this season, scoring 3 goals and 12 assists. 2 of his 3 goals are power play goals. Davis was the number 1 star in Colorado's March 12th win over Ontario. In that game Davis had 2 goals and 1 assist.

The Grizzlies road trip continues on Saturday night at BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Face-off is at 6:00 pm MST. It's game 5 of a 7 game road trip. Next weekend is Fan Appreciation Weekend at Maverik Center on April 6th and 7th against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center Box Office or any Smith's Tix locations.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.