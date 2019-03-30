Jeff Lerg Returns to the Walleye

Toledo, OH - With goaltender Kaden Fulcher recalled to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League today, the Walleye have added goaltender Jeff Lerg as an emergency backup for tonight's game against Kalamazoo.

Lerg was last on a Walleye roster during the 2016-17 season when he appeared in five games for Toledo, going 3-1-0 with a 3.40 goals against average and a .890 save percentage. The native of Livonia, Michigan appeared in 38 games last year in France with a 25-11-2 record (2.75GAA and .902SVP).

In his time with Toledo, Lerg is first all-time in Walleye history with 92 appearances and 2,459 saves, second with 63 wins and second with 7 shutouts. His 5,449 minutes played is still the most for a Walleye goaltender. In his Toledo career, the 32-year-old had a 2.33 goals against average and .921 save percentage which both rank in the top three in Walleye history.

During the 2015-16 season, Lerg was at his best when he posted a 28-11-3 record with a sparkling 2.17GAA and .925SVP (both of which are current single season Walleye records). In back to back seasons (2014-2016), he landed on the All-ECHL teams as the second team goaltender.

